Rihanna supports A$AP Rocky in court in assault case

A trial against rapper A$AP Rocky, who is accused of assaulting a friend, is underway in Los Angeles, USA. The hearing was attended by his wife, pop star Rihanna, who supported the musician and his family. This was reported by the BBC, UNN wrote.

Details

Rihanna, who has two children with A$AP Rocky, was in the courtroom with A$AP Rocky's family.

The trial began on Friday. Currently, the rapper could face up to 24 years in prison.

According to the BBC, rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Myers, is accused of pointing a gun at his former friend and firing several times. The rapper has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers claim that the weapon was a fake, and the victim was only seeking financial gain.

Recall

Beyoncé will hold eight concerts at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London as part of her Cowboy Carter tour. The singer continues her active concert activity despite the allegations against her husband Jay-Z.