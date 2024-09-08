Russian drone crashes in eastern Latvia - President Rinkēvičs

On September 7, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The investigation is ongoing. This was announced by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, UNN reports.

"Yesterday, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The investigation is ongoing. We are in close contact with our allies. The number of such incidents is growing on NATO's eastern flank, and we must address them together," Rinkēvičs wrote in X.

The press service of the Department of Military Public Relations of the Latvian Ministry of Defense told Delfi that a Russian drone crashed in the Rezekne district on Saturday, September 7.

It is also reported that it entered the airspace from Belarus.

A representative of the Russian Embassy was reportedly summoned to the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addendum

The monitoring group "Belaruski Gayun" reportedthat on the night of Saturday, September 7, several Russian shaheds entered the territory of Belarus.

In addition, a group of Russian strike UAVs violated Romanian airspace.