Russian drone attacked evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region, there are dead and wounded

In Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked an evacuation crew in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, killing two civilians and injuring two more, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

On March 20, 2026, at about 07:00, the Russian army attacked with an FPV drone a humanitarian mission vehicle that was evacuating civilians from the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district. Two elderly women who were in the car sustained injuries incompatible with life: one of them died on the spot, the other - in the hospital. - reported the prosecutor's office.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. They are receiving qualified medical care.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on March 19, Russians wounded 4 residents of Donetsk region. Over the past day, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 16 times.