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Russian drone attacked evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region, there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1934 views

In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, an FPV drone hit a humanitarian mission vehicle. Two elderly women died, and two more civilians sustained head and torso injuries.

Russian drone attacked evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region, there are dead and wounded

In Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked an evacuation crew in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, killing two civilians and injuring two more, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

On March 20, 2026, at about 07:00, the Russian army attacked with an FPV drone a humanitarian mission vehicle that was evacuating civilians from the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district. Two elderly women who were in the car sustained injuries incompatible with life: one of them died on the spot, the other - in the hospital.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. They are receiving qualified medical care.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on March 19, Russians wounded 4 residents of Donetsk region. Over the past day, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 16 times.

Julia Shramko

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