Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure continue - where power outages are occurring on November 14

Russia continued attacking energy infrastructure in Ukraine on November 14. There are power outages in a number of regions. UNN reports this, citing data from local authorities and energy companies.

Odesa region

According to DTEK, in the Odesa region, "the enemy attacked a DTEK facility again, leaving almost 50,000 households without power."

"In the morning of November 14, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility in the north of the region. Energy workers began work as soon as it became safe. We are clearing the rubble and repairing the damage. This facility has already come under fire repeatedly. Restoration will take time. We are doing everything possible to return power to every home as soon as possible," DTEK reported .

The Russian attack on energy infrastructure in the Odesa region was confirmed by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on November 14.

Sumy region

In the Sumy region, a large-scale emergency power outage occurred in the morning of November 14, JSC "Sumyoblenergo" stated .

"We have a large-scale emergency power outage in part of the Sumy region. We are working to restore electricity distribution! We are not disclosing details for security reasons. All the efforts of energy workers are aimed at reconnecting consumers who have lost power," the company stated. "The difficult situation with electricity distribution is a consequence of systematic attacks by the Russian army on energy infrastructure."

Kyiv region

"Due to enemy shelling and restrictions on electricity transmission caused by damage to the power system, emergency outages are in effect in the Bucha, Fastiv, and Obukhiv districts. Stabilization schedules remain in effect in the rest of the region," the DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids website reported on the morning of November 14.

In Kyiv, "stabilization power outages are in effect on November 14 by order of NPC Ukrenergo," DTEK Kyiv Power Grids stated on its website on the morning of November 14.

Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, on the morning of November 14, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, stated that "over the course of the day, the aggressor attacked our energy infrastructure again."

Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, on the morning of November 14, following overnight Russian attacks, Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported that "debris from an enemy target damaged a power transmission line in the Zolotonosha district," but "energy workers responded promptly."

Poltava region

In the Poltava region, power outages caused by bad weather were recorded on the morning of November 14.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, an emergency power outage occurred in 13 settlements of the Kremenchuk, Reshetylivka, Karlivka, Kobeliaky, Lubny, and Myrhorod communities. Approximately 2,000 subscribers were left without power. Specialists from JSC "Poltavaoblenergo" are already working to restore electricity supply," Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, stated .

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