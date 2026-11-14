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Russia attacked Ukraine with 96 drones - 85% of the neutralized ones jet-powered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

On the night of November 14, Russia launched 96 drones at Ukraine, including 61 jet-powered ones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 81 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 96 drones - 85% of the neutralized ones jet-powered

Russia launched 96 drones at Ukraine overnight on November 14, nearly two-thirds of them jet-powered. Eighty-one of them were shot down or suppressed, including 85% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what Russia struck

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on November 14 (from 18:00 on November 13), the enemy attacked with 96 Shahed-type attack UAVs (61 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense operated

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 81 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (52 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations continue.

Hits by the enemy's aerial attack weapons were recorded at eight locations, as well as the سقوط of downed drones (debris) at two locations.

Over 1,700 occupiers in one day: General Staff reveals the new scale of Russia’s losses at the front14.11.26, 07:16 • 2652 views

Julia Shramko

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