Over 1,700 occupiers in one day: General Staff reveals the new scale of Russia’s losses at the front

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,710 servicemen, bringing the enemy’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,620,630. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of units of enemy armored vehicles and artillery. This is according to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of November 14, 2026, UNN reports.

Details

According to the updated statistics, Russia has lost 12,478 tanks, including 6 over the past day. The number of destroyed armored combat vehicles increased to 25,750 (+19), while the number of artillery systems rose to 52,355 (+33).

In addition, total losses of multiple rocket launchers amount to 2,273 units (+2), while air defense systems losses stand at 1,756.

Hundreds of drones and units of equipment lost in one day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 448 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, this figure has reached 607,531 units.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed another 4 enemy ground robotic systems. Their total losses amount to 3,140 units.

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Russia also suffered significant losses among vehicles and fuel trucks. Over the past day, this figure increased by 302 units, reaching 174,609.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has also lost 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, and 4,905 units of special equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that data on the losses of Russian troops continues to be уточнено.

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