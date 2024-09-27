Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: woman's body pulled from rubble, 6 more people injured

Rescuers have pulled the body of a woman from the rubble after a rocket attack by Russian troops on the district police department in Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, 6 more people were injured, and there may still be people under the rubble, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Rescuers pulled a dead woman from the rubble. Preliminary, 6 more people were injured. There may still be people under the rubble," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

According to the State Emergency Service, "the attack partially destroyed the five-story building of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department, damaged nearby residential buildings and cars.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working at the site to provide the necessary assistance to people.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. More than 60 rescuers and 19 units of SES equipment are working.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that the body of a woman was found under the rubble of an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih.

