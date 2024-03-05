Russian army shells Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region in the morning: an elderly man is killed

This morning, the Russian military shelled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, with artillery. A 72-year-old man died as a result of the enemy attack. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

1 person was killed in the shelling of Krasnohorivka. This morning, Russians shelled the town with artillery - a 72-year-old man was fatally wounded - wrote Filashkin on social media.

He noted that Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for ten years, and every day it is becoming more dangerous to be there.

"I ask everyone: take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in a timely manner!" Filashkin urged.

Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region in Oleksandropol over the past 24 hours. Another civilian was wounded in the region.