In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 19752 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 66459 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48219 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 223520 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198835 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179264 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 223200 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249728 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155560 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371738 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20566 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 66459 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 223520 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180471 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198835 views
Russian army shells Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region in the morning: an elderly man is killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25215 views

This morning, a 72-year-old man died as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

Russian army shells Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region in the morning: an elderly man is killed

This morning, the Russian military shelled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, with artillery. A 72-year-old man died as a result of the enemy attack. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN

1 person was killed in the shelling of Krasnohorivka. This morning, Russians shelled the town with artillery - a 72-year-old man was fatally wounded

- wrote Filashkin on social media.

He noted that Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for ten years, and every day it is becoming more dangerous to be there.

"I ask everyone: take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in a timely manner!" Filashkin urged. 

Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region in Oleksandropol over the past 24 hours. Another civilian was wounded in the region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

