Russian Army Attacks More Than 100 Infrastructure Objects in 10 Regions of Ukraine Overnight - Report

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40153 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 155814 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93059 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 328818 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 270433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203012 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238279 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253230 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159338 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372509 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 133229 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101761 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37625 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82172 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82757 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 155814 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 328818 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230787 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 270433 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27401 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 38058 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34311 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95498 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 102179 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian Army Attacks More Than 100 Infrastructure Objects in 10 Regions of Ukraine Overnight - Report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27899 views

Russian troops shelled 10 regions of Ukraine, attacking 117 settlements and 113 infrastructure facilities with mortars, tanks, artillery, rockets and aircraft, killing and injuring civilians.

Russian Army Attacks More Than 100 Infrastructure Objects in 10 Regions of Ukraine Overnight - Report

Russian troops shelled 10 regions of Ukraine yesterday, attacking 117 settlements and 113 infrastructure facilities, including with missiles and drones and from aircraft, according to the data of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the Military Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the information provided by the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the Military Media Center, Russian troops fired on the territory of 10 regions of Ukraine over the past day," the statement said.

In total, 117 settlements and 113 infrastructure facilities were reportedly "attacked with various types of weapons - mortars, tanks, cannon artillery, MLRS, SAMs, OTGs, UAVs and tactical aircraft".

"There are dead and wounded among the civilians, the number of victims is being clarified," the statement said.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 9 out of 14 "Shaheeds" and three missiles at night26.02.24, 07:53 • 35614 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87