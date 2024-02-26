Russian Army Attacks More Than 100 Infrastructure Objects in 10 Regions of Ukraine Overnight - Report

Russian troops shelled 10 regions of Ukraine yesterday, attacking 117 settlements and 113 infrastructure facilities, including with missiles and drones and from aircraft, according to the data of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the Military Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the information provided by the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the Military Media Center, Russian troops fired on the territory of 10 regions of Ukraine over the past day," the statement said.

In total, 117 settlements and 113 infrastructure facilities were reportedly "attacked with various types of weapons - mortars, tanks, cannon artillery, MLRS, SAMs, OTGs, UAVs and tactical aircraft".

"There are dead and wounded among the civilians, the number of victims is being clarified," the statement said.

