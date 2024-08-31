Russian army attacks Kyiv region with drones: no hits and no casualties, debris caused fires in three districts

At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, and air defense forces were engaged. There were no hits or casualties, but the falling debris of the downed targets caused forest and grass litter to catch fire in 3 districts of the region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kravchenko, the alert in the region lasted almost all night and morning. Air defense forces were working. There were enemy targets shot down.

There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. The fall of the debris was recorded outside of populated areas in open areas. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets, forest and grass litter caught fire in 3 districts of the region - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

