Kyiv repels fourth air attack in a week, destroying all drones

The night saw the fourth air attack on Kyiv this week, during which the enemy again used attack drones, previously known as “Shahed”. Barrage munitions hit the capital in waves from different directions throughout the night. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MVA, according to UNN.

Details [1

The air alert in Kyiv was announced four times, and lasted almost four hours in total. According to the Air Force, all Russian attack drones that threatened the city were destroyed by air defense forces and equipment. The exact number and type of drones will be made public later.

According to preliminary information, there are no damages or casualties in the city. Kyiv remains a priority target for the Russian aggressor in this war, so residents and visitors of the capital are urged to be conscious and disciplined.

Kyiv suffers a massive Russian attack for the third time in four days: more than 10 drones destroyed, debris falling in three districts