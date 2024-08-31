Kyiv repels fourth air attack in a week, destroying all drones

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207715 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158366 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155665 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144105 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203226 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112545 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191377 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105167 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 82930 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 56689 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102196 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 93369 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 40975 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207715 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191377 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205850 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Actual
Kyiv repels fourth air attack in a week, destroying all drones

Kyiv repels fourth air attack in a week, destroying all drones

 • 54826 views

At night, another attack by Russian Shahed drones took place in Kyiv. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy drones that threatened the city. According to preliminary reports, there were no damages or casualties.

The night saw the fourth air attack on Kyiv this week, during which the enemy again used attack drones, previously known as “Shahed”. Barrage munitions hit the capital in waves from different directions throughout the night. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MVA, according to UNN

Details [1

The air alert in Kyiv was announced four times, and lasted almost four hours in total. According to the Air Force, all Russian attack drones that threatened the city were destroyed by air defense forces and equipment. The exact number and type of drones will be made public later.

According to preliminary information, there are no damages or casualties in the city. Kyiv remains a priority target for the Russian aggressor in this war, so residents and visitors of the capital are urged to be conscious and disciplined.

Kyiv suffers a massive Russian attack for the third time in four days: more than 10 drones destroyed, debris falling in three districts29.08.24, 08:17 • 29681 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarKyiv

