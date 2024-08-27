Russian agent was preparing missile strikes on military hospitals and airfields in Donetsk region: detained

The Security Service of Ukraine's counterintelligence service detained another Russian agent who was adjusting Russian missile and drone strikes in Donetsk region. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Among the enemy's priority targets were military hospitals and other medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders were undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. The aggressor also hoped to reconnoiter the locations of operational airfields in the region, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Russian intelligence recruited a resident of Kramatorsk to obtain the coordinates for the fire attack. The man came to the attention of the occupiers because of his anti-Ukrainian comments on Russian social networks.

Further communication between the agent and his Russian handler took place through one of the messengers. During the remote communication, both used fictitious nicknames for conspiracy.

However, this did not help them. The SBU identified the representative of the aggressor country and his accomplice from Donetsk region and documented their crimes step by step.

It was established that the curator sent the agent Google maps of the areas he was interested in. The informant would put intelligence on the maps, add descriptions and explanations, and then pass them on to the Russian special service.

SBU officers detained the suspect at his place of residence. The SBU seized from the detainee a phone and computer equipment, which he used for correspondence with the aggressor.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.