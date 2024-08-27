Russian agent was preparing missile strikes on military hospitals and airfields in Donetsk region: detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125600 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130222 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213804 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161498 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157732 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145075 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206706 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194368 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105201 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100228 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 76731 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 105484 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 102275 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 63019 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213804 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206706 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194368 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 220819 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 208587 views
11:06 AM • 36917 views
08:56 AM • 50548 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 153628 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 152671 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 156631 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19020 views

The SBU CI detained a Russian agent in Kramatorsk who was passing coordinates of military facilities in Donetsk region. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.

The Security Service of Ukraine's counterintelligence service detained another Russian agent who was adjusting Russian missile and drone strikes in Donetsk region. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Among the enemy's priority targets were military hospitals and other medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders were undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. The aggressor also hoped to reconnoiter the locations of operational airfields in the region,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Russian intelligence recruited a resident of Kramatorsk to obtain the coordinates for the fire attack. The man came to the attention of the occupiers because of his anti-Ukrainian comments on Russian social networks.

Further communication between the agent and his Russian handler took place through one of the messengers. During the remote communication, both used fictitious nicknames for conspiracy.

However, this did not help them. The SBU identified the representative of the aggressor country and his accomplice from Donetsk region and documented their crimes step by step.

It was established that the curator sent the agent Google maps of the areas he was interested in. The informant would put intelligence on the maps, add descriptions and explanations, and then pass them on to the Russian special service.

SBU officers detained the suspect at his place of residence. The SBU seized from the detainee a phone and computer equipment, which he used for correspondence with the aggressor.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising