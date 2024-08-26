Two more Russian accomplices detained for burning cars of Ukrainian Armed Forces and border guards in two regions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129004 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164959 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145944 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210458 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112708 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197627 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105240 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 97275 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108992 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105868 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 86063 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 74675 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 220694 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210458 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197627 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211590 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 48285 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 74675 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154641 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153605 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157508 views
Actual
Two more Russian accomplices detained for burning cars of Ukrainian Armed Forces and border guards in two regions

Two more Russian accomplices detained for burning cars of Ukrainian Armed Forces and border guards in two regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40490 views

Two people were detained in Kyiv and Cherkasy region who set fire to official vehicles of the Defense Forces on the order of Russia. The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces.

The SBU and the National Police detained two more Russian accomplices who were burning cars of the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service in Kyiv and Cherkasy region.  UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

Details

The enemy reportedly targeted minibuses and combat pickup trucks of the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service.

To commit the arsons, the occupiers remotely engaged two local youths who were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

For the aggressor's money, the defendants first scouted the locations of potential targets and then tried to set them on fire using flammable mixtures.

The perpetrators filmed the fire with their own phones to "report" to their Russian supervisors.

Thus, a resident of the temporarily occupied Krasnodon, Luhansk region, who moved to Kyiv and started working for Russian intelligence, was reportedly detained in Kyiv .

At the beginning of August this year, he received a "test" assignment - to set fire to a military SUV in exchange for money.

However, the defendant never received the promised money. Instead of a monetary reward, the representative of the Russian Federation began to threaten the man that he would "leak" their correspondence to Ukrainian law enforcement.

In this way, the occupiers "motivated" their accomplice to continue a series of arsons in the capital of our country.

In Cherkasy region, a local resident was detained for setting fire to a border guard evacuation vehicle on the order of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the car was at a service station where it was being serviced after completing its official tasks.

After conducting further reconnaissance, the suspect put on a raincoat for disguise, arrived at the location and set fire to the car.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender in hot pursuit.

Currently, both detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

Three more groups of Russian special services agents were detained for setting fire to military vehicles20.08.24, 16:12 • 19231 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising