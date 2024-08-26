Two more Russian accomplices detained for burning cars of Ukrainian Armed Forces and border guards in two regions

The SBU and the National Police detained two more Russian accomplices who were burning cars of the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service in Kyiv and Cherkasy region. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

The enemy reportedly targeted minibuses and combat pickup trucks of the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service.

To commit the arsons, the occupiers remotely engaged two local youths who were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

For the aggressor's money, the defendants first scouted the locations of potential targets and then tried to set them on fire using flammable mixtures.

The perpetrators filmed the fire with their own phones to "report" to their Russian supervisors.

Thus, a resident of the temporarily occupied Krasnodon, Luhansk region, who moved to Kyiv and started working for Russian intelligence, was reportedly detained in Kyiv .

At the beginning of August this year, he received a "test" assignment - to set fire to a military SUV in exchange for money.

However, the defendant never received the promised money. Instead of a monetary reward, the representative of the Russian Federation began to threaten the man that he would "leak" their correspondence to Ukrainian law enforcement.

In this way, the occupiers "motivated" their accomplice to continue a series of arsons in the capital of our country.

In Cherkasy region, a local resident was detained for setting fire to a border guard evacuation vehicle on the order of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the car was at a service station where it was being serviced after completing its official tasks.

After conducting further reconnaissance, the suspect put on a raincoat for disguise, arrived at the location and set fire to the car.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender in hot pursuit.

Currently, both detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

Three more groups of Russian special services agents were detained for setting fire to military vehicles