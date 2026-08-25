Russia to extend ban on diesel fuel exports until September - Reuters

Russia plans to extend the ban on diesel fuel exports until September due to shortages in the domestic market and refinery shutdowns following attacks by Ukrainian drones. Reuters reports this, citing three industry sources, UNN writes.

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Russia introduced the ban on diesel fuel exports on July 8 and subsequently extended it for producers until August 31. According to Reuters sources, the possibility of extending the restrictions until the end of September is currently being discussed, while one source did not rule out extending them until the end of the year.

In August, fuel shortages emerged again in some regions of Russia after a brief improvement in the situation at the end of July. Some refineries are still not operating at full capacity due to unscheduled maintenance following the attacks.

Russia’s “Sheskharis” terminal on the Black Sea suspended loading after a drone attack - Reuters

Russia has also banned diesel fuel exports by companies that are not producers, as well as automobile gasoline exports, until January 31, 2027. Restrictions on aviation fuel exports will remain in effect until the end of November 2026.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week that the government had not yet made a decision on lifting the ban. According to him, several refineries have already completed maintenance and resumed supplying additional volumes of fuel to the domestic market.

Russia has begun importing gasoline from India due to Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries