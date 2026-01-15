Russia struck the Chornomorsk port pier with ballistic missiles: a crew member of a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was wounded

The Russian Federation attacked the Chornomorsk port pier with a ballistic missile, where a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was located, one person was wounded. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

The Chornomorsk port pier, where a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was located, was attacked by a ballistic missile. Unfortunately, one crew member was wounded. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance. - Kuleba reported.

According to the official, the vessel was preparing to transport container cargo.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports

As a result of the strike, three containers were damaged and an oil leak occurred. A boom barrier is being installed to localize the consequences. This is another act of Russian terror against civilian port infrastructure, international trade and navigation safety. Russia deliberately attacks facilities that ensure exports, logistics and food security. All relevant services are working on site. - Kuleba added.

At the same time, according to the official, "Ukraine continues to ensure the operation of ports and fulfill its international obligations, despite constant attacks by the aggressor."