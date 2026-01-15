$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:15 PM • 30 views
What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 4172 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 34012 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 45686 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 27063 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 28422 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 47365 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 39446 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 40368 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34918 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Russia struck the Chornomorsk port pier with ballistic missiles: a crew member of a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Russia attacked the Chornomorsk port pier with a ballistic missile, where a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was located. One crew member was wounded, and the vessel was preparing to transport container cargo.

Russia struck the Chornomorsk port pier with ballistic missiles: a crew member of a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was wounded

The Russian Federation attacked the Chornomorsk port pier with a ballistic missile, where a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was located, one person was wounded. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

The Chornomorsk port pier, where a civilian vessel under the Maltese flag was located, was attacked by a ballistic missile. Unfortunately, one crew member was wounded. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance.

- Kuleba reported.

According to the official, the vessel was preparing to transport container cargo.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports02.12.25, 17:41 • 9992 views

As a result of the strike, three containers were damaged and an oil leak occurred. A boom barrier is being installed to localize the consequences. This is another act of Russian terror against civilian port infrastructure, international trade and navigation safety. Russia deliberately attacks facilities that ensure exports, logistics and food security. All relevant services are working on site.

- Kuleba added.

At the same time, according to the official, "Ukraine continues to ensure the operation of ports and fulfill its international obligations, despite constant attacks by the aggressor."

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Malta
Ukraine