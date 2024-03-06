Russia strikes in Kharkiv region: one killed and four wounded, including children

Today, the Russian army shelled Borova, Kharkiv region. Preliminarily, one elderly person was killed and four wounded, including three children. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked Borova, Izium district. According to preliminary data, a 70-year-old civilian man was killed. Four people were wounded, including three children - wrote Sinegubov on social media.

He also said that a woman was rescued from the rubble and sent to the hospital.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of the household, a car, a garage, and outbuildings were destroyed.

The liquidation of the consequences is ongoing, said the head of the JMA.

