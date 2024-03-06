$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19533 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 65523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47732 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 222426 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198078 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179035 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223061 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249693 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155533 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Russia strikes in Kharkiv region: one killed and four wounded, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24911 views

The Russian army shelled the Borova in Kharkiv region, killing one elderly civilian and injuring four others, including three children.

Russia strikes in Kharkiv region: one killed and four wounded, including children

Today, the Russian army shelled Borova, Kharkiv region. Preliminarily, one elderly person was killed and four wounded, including three children.  This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports. 

Occupants attacked Borova, Izium district.  According to preliminary data, a 70-year-old civilian man was killed. Four people were wounded, including three children

- wrote Sinegubov on social media.

He also said that a woman was rescued from the rubble and sent to the hospital. 

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of the household, a car, a garage, and outbuildings were destroyed. 

The liquidation of the consequences is ongoing, said the head of the JMA.

Enemy attacks more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one casualty reported06.03.24, 08:59 • 78924 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kharkiv
