Russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region over 50 times - 10 people wounded, including two children

Russian troops attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times, using artillery, drones, and aerial bombs. As a result of the shelling, 10 people were injured, including two children, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, UNN writes.

Details

In Nikopol region, Russians targeted the district center, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovka communities. Apartment buildings, private houses, a pharmacy, and cars were damaged.

10 people were injured. Among them are two children - a 1.5-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Four injured people were hospitalized. - the report says.

In Synelnykove district, Pokrovka community was under attack. Private houses were damaged there.

In Kryvyi Rih district, Zelenodolsk community was shelled. Two minibuses were damaged.

In Kharkiv, Russians hit a high-rise building and rescuers with a "Gerbera" drone, there are casualties.