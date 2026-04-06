In Kharkiv, Russians hit a high-rise building and rescuers with a "Gerbera" drone, there are casualties.

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, Russian military forces directed a UAV at a 9-story building. One drone initially damaged the upper floor of the building, injuring 5 residents, and a second attacked rescuers who arrived to help people, reports UNN with reference to information from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The drone attacked the nine-story building at 13:50. Two men were injured. Three women needed medical assistance due to acute shock.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office states that the occupiers struck a residential area with a Geran-3 type UAV.

The blast wave and drone debris also damaged parked cars near the building.

In addition, one of the UAVs exploded right near a public transport stop and damaged a bus.

Also, grass caught fire in an open area. Firefighters dealt with the fire, which covered 800 and 500 sq.m. respectively.

Recall

On April 3, in Kharkiv, due to a morning attack by Russian forces, one person died, and seven more citizens were injured.