Russia ridiculed Trump's threats to withdraw from NATO

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated that he does not believe in the real withdrawal of the United States from NATO after the corresponding threats from Donald Trump. Russian media report this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Medvedev, the American political system and Congress will not allow Trump to implement such a scenario.

Of course, neither Trump nor America will leave NATO. – he stated, calling the US president's rhetoric "pure showmanship."

They can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945: Medvedev reacted with threats to EU plans to ban entry for Russian military personnel

At the same time, Medvedev suggested that Washington could take more limited steps – for example, reduce its military presence in Europe or reduce support for allies.

The statement came amid a new wave of concern in Europe after Trump's words that he is "definitely" considering the possibility of the US leaving the Alliance. It is this uncertainty, and not just a legal withdrawal, that is already creating tension within NATO.

"Another bluff": Officials see no signs of Trump's NATO rhetoric turning into action