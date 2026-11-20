Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday that the participation of Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in any possible future talks with Moscow on Ukraine would lead to the disruption of the negotiating process. Reuters reports this, UNN writes.

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Earlier this month, Kallas said that Russia had no right to decide who would represent the European Union at peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. She added that she was aware of Moscow’s reluctance to see her among the participants in the negotiations, but that she represented all 27 EU member states rather than speaking on her own behalf.

Kallas also stated that Russia must agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine and make concessions before full-fledged peace talks could begin. She expressed skepticism about Russia’s readiness to discuss Europe’s security architecture as part of the negotiating process.

During a briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said that Kallas was absolutely unsuitable for participation in such talks. She also listed a number of statements by the EU representative that, in her view, indicated her anti-Russian position.

"If someone in Brussels is interested in such a negotiator with Russia, this only clearly demonstrates to us what results they hope to achieve in dialogue with us—disrupting any peace initiatives. It seems to me that she (Kallas) will excel at this," Zakharova said.

Europe has not yet participated in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the United States. However, it was agreed that if Europe becomes involved in the negotiating process, it will be represented by five major military powers: the United Kingdom, which is not an EU member, as well as France, Germany, Italy, and Poland. In addition, EU institutions will participate.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had invited European representatives to come to Russia to clarify their position on peace talks before a decision was made on the format of future meetings.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that a possible visit to Moscow by representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France was being worked out.

Kallas on negotiations with Russia: Europe has decided on the format, now it is time to work on the substance