Before 2022, courts issued an average of one verdict per month for treason or espionage, but in subsequent years there was a significant "jump." For example, 224 verdicts in cases of treason, espionage, and confidential cooperation in just 6 months of 2025.

UNN reports with reference to The Moscow Times.

Details

In Russia, there is another "record" - according to data, an absolute achievement has been set for the number of verdicts for treason and espionage.

In the first six months of 2025, courts issued 224 verdicts in cases of treason, espionage, and confidential cooperation with foreign states. This is a record figure in the country's modern history. - the text of the material states.

The publication also refers to data from the analytical center of Kyrylo Parubets, prepared for the "First Department" project. It is indicated that 232 people were involved in these cases.

According to the analytical material, 76% (177 people), i.e., the vast majority of the accused, were convicted under the article on treason.

In 2024, the share of this category was 68%.

Before 2022, courts issued an average of one verdict per month for treason or espionage.

Another interesting fact regarding modern times:

A common practice in wartime has become the combination of articles 275 (treason) and 205 (terrorist act) in one criminal case.

Before 2023, no such cases were recorded - writes The Moscow Times.

In the first half of 2025, about 36% of such defendants.

Recall

In occupied Crimea, Russians intensified the persecution of women, applying harsher sentences and increasing their number among political prisoners.