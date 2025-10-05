$41.280.00
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 26092 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 53893 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 72284 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 135714 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 115881 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 107049 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 137379 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 109066 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 48773 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Publications
UNN Lite
Russia records a record number of convictions for treason and espionage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

In Russia, courts handed down 224 verdicts in cases of treason, espionage, and confidential cooperation in the first six months of 2025, an absolute record. Before 2022, an average of one such verdict was issued per month.

Russia records a record number of convictions for treason and espionage

Before 2022, courts issued an average of one verdict per month for treason or espionage, but in subsequent years there was a significant "jump." For example, 224 verdicts in cases of treason, espionage, and confidential cooperation in just 6 months of 2025.

UNN reports with reference to The Moscow Times.

Details

In Russia, there is another "record" - according to data, an absolute achievement has been set for the number of verdicts for treason and espionage.

In the first six months of 2025, courts issued 224 verdicts in cases of treason, espionage, and confidential cooperation with foreign states. This is a record figure in the country's modern history.

- the text of the material states.

The publication also refers to data from the analytical center of Kyrylo Parubets, prepared for the "First Department" project. It is indicated that 232 people were involved in these cases.

According to the analytical material, 76% (177 people), i.e., the vast majority of the accused, were convicted under the article on treason.

In 2024, the share of this category was 68%.

Before 2022, courts issued an average of one verdict per month for treason or espionage.

Another interesting fact regarding modern times:

A common practice in wartime has become the combination of articles 275 (treason) and 205 (terrorist act) in one criminal case.

Before 2023, no such cases were recorded

- writes The Moscow Times.

In the first half of 2025, about 36% of such defendants.

Recall

In occupied Crimea, Russians intensified the persecution of women, applying harsher sentences and increasing their number among political prisoners.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Crimea