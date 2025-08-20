Russia prepares for austerity and tax hikes due to war spending - Reuters

$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27239 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 09:46 AM • 25114 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43903 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 184329 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
August 20, 06:54 AM • 66004 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 62650 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 59959 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 205813 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 168567 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 18674 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 50840 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
August 20, 08:52 AM • 33954 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 38005 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 16104 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27246 views
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43910 views
August 19, 12:13 PM • 205852 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 11184 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 10510 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 11348 views
Russia prepares for austerity and tax hikes due to war spending - Reuters

Russia is preparing a new budget with tax increases and cuts in civilian spending due to record defense expenditures and declining oil and gas revenues. Economists warn of a recession risk, as over 40% of Russia's funds are directed towards the war against Ukraine.

Under pressure from record defense spending and declining oil and gas revenues, Moscow is preparing a new budget with tax increases and cuts in civilian spending. Economists warn of a recession risk, while Russia allocates over 40% of its funds to the war against Ukraine.

"Moscow is preparing to raise taxes and cut spending in an attempt to maintain high defense spending as Russia's economy cracks under the strain of financing more than three years of war in Ukraine," officials and economists say.

Putin has dismissed suggestions that the war is killing Russia's economy, but the budget deficit is growing due to rising costs, while oil and gas revenues are shrinking under pressure from Western sanctions, the publication notes.

Long-awaited talks between the Russian president and his American counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska last week did not lead to a ceasefire.

(This) gave Moscow, which would prefer to move immediately to a peaceful settlement, a strategic boost, but also a headache in terms of costs

-  the publication states.

The Russian economy is slowing down, and a number of officials warn of the possibility of a recession.

Despite a gradual reduction in interest rates from 20-year highs, the budget deficit has already reached 4.9 trillion rubles ($61 billion). This indicates that it will be increasingly difficult for Russia to meet its financial obligations and maintain the current level of war funding.

Given the more pessimistic estimates of economic indicators and declining oil and gas revenues, we will need to urgently begin fiscal consolidation

– Anatoly Artamonov, head of the budget committee of the upper house of parliament, said at the end of July.

Russia's budget expenditures have doubled since the invasion of Ukraine

Russia's budget expenditures since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have almost doubled in nominal terms. Such a massive fiscal injection has fueled inflation and forced the Central Bank to raise the key rate to 21%, which significantly increased the cost of corporate borrowing.

In 2025, total defense and security spending reached 17 trillion rubles - the highest level since the Cold War, the publication indicates. They account for 41% of all budget expenditures, making the military sector the main driver of economic growth amid a decline in civilian production.

Despite Putin's statement in June about his intention to cut military spending, officials currently predict their further growth.

We cannot cut national defense spending and... most likely, we will have to increase it

– Artamonov noted.

Less convenient

Russia's budget for 2025 provides for defense spending at 8% of GDP, but government sources admit that the actual figure is even higher. No cuts are planned for 2026, and they are possible in 2027 only if hostilities end.

Even if there is a ceasefire, shells and drones will still need to be produced, but on a somewhat smaller scale

– said the source, adding that there will be no return to pre-war spending levels.

Analysts predict a redistribution of funds: Artamonov estimates annual non-defense spending cuts at 2 trillion rubles, and former deputy head of the Central Bank Sergei Aleksashenko expects tax increases and a reduction in real social spending.

The Ministry of Finance is already preparing austerity measures: Minister Anton Siluanov called for "being modest," and his deputy Pavel Kadochnikov emphasized that spending on the army and their families remains a priority.

This year's budget deficit could reach 5 trillion rubles (2.5% of GDP), and according to pessimistic forecasts – up to 8 trillion.

The Russian economy is struggling with high interest rates and ongoing hostilities

– warned Capital Economics economist Liam Peach.

Although Putin calls the budget stable, experts talk about inevitable tax changes and a long period of weak growth.

Oil market freezes in anticipation of results of peace talks on Ukraine20.08.25, 09:29 • 2626 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineEconomyFinance
Vladimir Putin
Oil
Alaska
Reuters
Donald Trump
Ukraine