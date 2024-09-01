Russia launches missile attack on children's center in Sumy

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage in Sumy, people are being provided with medical care. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

“Tonight, on September 1, the enemy launched a missile attack on the premises of an educational institution in Sumy, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage are located.

The building is located in a residential neighborhood of the city.

All the necessary services are working on site. People are being provided with medical aid. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

