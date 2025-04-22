Russia is increasing its military presence in Mariupol, new bases have appeared - City Council

Russian troops continue to increase their military presence in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. In particular, two military bases have already appeared. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"Russian occupiers are expanding their military presence in Mariupol", the statement reads.

According to the Center for the Study of Occupation, two new military bases appeared during March-April 2025: in the Kalmius district in the northwestern part, and also a logistics base in the Livoberezhny district, "Skhidny" residential area. The second base, as indicated, is mostly used for parking manpower and equipment.

"Thus, the Russian occupiers are gradually increasing their presence in Mariupol. The Center for the Study of Occupation notes that this is a plan to turn the city into the main and full-fledged logistics and military base not only for cargo, but also for equipment and manpower. With an extensive network of parking lots, repair bases and points of permanent and temporary deployment of manpower. This is facilitated by the occupation actions to develop railway and port connections", - said the Mariupol City Council.

Earlier, the City Council of Mariupol reported that a base of the occupiers was hit near the temporarily occupied city.