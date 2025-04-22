$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7428 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 23130 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47660 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140626 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77365 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68851 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64282 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40283 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31823 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Publications
Exclusives
Russia is increasing its military presence in Mariupol, new bases have appeared - City Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3460 views

Two new military bases have appeared in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russians are turning the city into a logistical bridgehead. The occupiers are strengthening their presence in Mariupol.

Russia is increasing its military presence in Mariupol, new bases have appeared - City Council

Russian troops continue to increase their military presence in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. In particular, two military bases have already appeared. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details 

"Russian occupiers are expanding their military presence in Mariupol", the statement reads.

According to the Center for the Study of Occupation, two new military bases appeared during March-April 2025: in the Kalmius district in the northwestern part, and also a logistics base in the Livoberezhny district, "Skhidny" residential area. The second base, as indicated, is mostly used for parking manpower and equipment.

"Thus, the Russian occupiers are gradually increasing their presence in Mariupol. The Center for the Study of Occupation notes that this is a plan to turn the city into the main and full-fledged logistics and military base not only for cargo, but also for equipment and manpower. With an extensive network of parking lots, repair bases and points of permanent and temporary deployment of manpower. This is facilitated by the occupation actions to develop railway and port connections", - said the Mariupol City Council.

Reminder 

Earlier, the City Council of Mariupol reported that a base of the occupiers was hit near the temporarily occupied city.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Mariupol
