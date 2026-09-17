Russia has put opposition politician Nemtsov’s daughter on the international wanted list

The daughter of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, Zhanna, has been placed on an international wanted list in a case concerning the organization of the activities of an "undesirable organization," UNN reports, citing Astra.

Earlier, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered Nemtsova’s arrest in absentia for two months from the moment of her extradition, deportation, or actual detention in Russia. Her defense appealed the court’s decision.

Nemtsova is accused of organizing the activities of a foreign or international organization deemed "undesirable" in Russia.

"Yabloko" called on Russians to spoil ballots after the party was barred from the State Duma elections