Russia has intensified its attacks with cluster ballistic missiles and continues to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — Zelenskyy

Overnight, the occupiers fired cluster ballistic missiles at central Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and structures near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address, UNN reports.

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"This is a deliberate choice of weapon, a deliberate choice of the area of use, and a deliberate desire to inflict as many civilian casualties and as much damage as possible," the President stressed.

The shelling continued during the day: in Kharkiv, the Russians hit a city commuter train, while Dnipro, Kherson, and six other regions also came under fire.

Separately, the enemy is targeting electricity and heating — since October 11, more than 170 strikes on energy facilities have been recorded. According to intelligence, Moscow has already planned new attacks for the coming weeks, taking advantage of delays in the delivery of Western air defenses.

"Obviously, Russia is taking advantage of the slowdown in the delivery of air defenses from our partners. And it is equally obvious that easing pressure on Russia by certain partners only convinces Putin that his goals are supposedly achievable," Zelenskyy emphasized.

For this reason, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were instructed to immediately provide the allies with intelligence data on new threats and demand that the delivery of already approved defense assistance be expedited.

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