The United Kingdom criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the war in Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, for calling vladimir putin a "humanist." Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

We certainly do not recognize such a characterization. President putin has killed thousands of people—both innocent Ukrainians and his own Russian people, whom he sent to their deaths on the front line. He deprives children and elderly people of food, warmth, and heating, and systematically strikes critical national infrastructure —said Kat Simmons, spokesperson for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, speaking to reporters on Thursday in response to a question about Witkoff’s remarks.

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The United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff praised Kremlin head vladimir putin during one-on-one talks in st. petersburg, calling him a "humanist."

In response, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister told U.S. President Donald Trump’s representative Steve Witkoff what Russian "humanism" really looks like.

After the U.S. envoy’s talks with Kremlin head vladimir putin in the russian federation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: the demonstrative Russian strike, during which Russian "humanists" launched three waves of ballistic missiles at Kyiv, effectively immediately after another round of talks, "means that there are no real changes in its attitude toward everything that is happening."