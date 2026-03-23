Russia forces migrants to go to war through pressure and threat of deportation - SVR

The Kremlin has developed a mechanism for the forced recruitment of foreigners into the army, creating conditions for them where the only way out is to sign a contract. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, amid significant losses in the war against Ukraine, Moscow has begun to actively use migrants without Russian citizenship as a new human resource.

Since many countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America oppose the direct recruitment of their citizens, Russia has resorted to indirect methods – creating conditions that make it impossible to stay legally without a Russian passport.

The only proposed way out is a contract with the Russian armed forces, which automatically opens the way to citizenship - the SZR (Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine) notes.

At the same time, Russia is significantly changing its migration policy. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, in 2024, more than 157,000 foreigners were forcibly expelled, which is 45% more than a year earlier. In 2025, this figure decreased to 72,000, which, according to Interior Minister Kolokoltsev, is due to a lack of funding.

Intelligence emphasizes that those who were not expelled are effectively pushed towards an alternative – service in the army.

In addition, prepared changes to administrative legislation significantly expand the grounds for pressure on foreigners. In particular, this refers to punishment for so-called "extremism," violations in the field of information security, religion, or even freedom of speech.

For violations, it is proposed to make expulsion the main punishment, and significantly increase fines - the intelligence reports.

The SZR emphasizes that the real purpose of these measures is not migration control, but to force foreigners to voluntarily agree to military service.

Formally – no coercion, no recruitment. A person simply "chooses" citizenship through service in the aggressor's army - the agency noted.

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