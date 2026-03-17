Russia claims to have "shot down" over 200 Ukrainian drones overnight

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on Tuesday night, Russian air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 206 Ukrainian drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Russian agency, most of the drones – 62 – were "shot down" over the Bryansk region. Another 43 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Moscow region, of which 40 were reportedly heading towards Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also stated that 28 drones were intercepted over the Krasnodar Krai, 18 – over temporarily occupied Crimea, and 12 – over the Smolensk region.

The capital of the Russian Federation is under a massive attack, authorities report dozens of downed drones

Another 12 drones, according to their data, were "destroyed" over the Sea of Azov, nine – over the Kaluga region, eight – over the Belgorod region, and six – over the Rostov region.

In addition, the Russian side reported four allegedly shot down drones over the Leningrad region, three – over the Astrakhan region, and one – over the Republic of Adygea.

Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, authorities reported air defense operations