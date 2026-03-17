Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, authorities reported air defense operations

On the evening of March 16 and the night of March 17, Moscow was attacked by drones. This was reported by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sobyanin, air defense forces allegedly repelled a drone attack heading towards the city. Russian services traditionally claim their "successful destruction."

Sobyanin wrote that "two drones flying towards Moscow were shot down. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell."

Russian services report several downed drones

Later, the mayor of Moscow announced new allegedly downed drones.

Another drone flying towards Moscow has been destroyed. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell – he reported.

Subsequently, Sobyanin added that air defense forces allegedly shot down two more drones. According to him, "the attack of four drones was repelled by the Ministry of Defense's air defense system."

The Russian authorities did not report any possible damage or casualties in Moscow.

The capital of the Russian Federation is under a massive attack, authorities report dozens of downed drones