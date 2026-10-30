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Russia attacked the railway station in Dnipro again: one person was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Russian forces attacked the railway station in Dnipro, injuring a woman and causing a fire. Due to strikes on energy infrastructure, the city and the region are without electricity.

Russia attacked the railway station in Dnipro again: one person was injured

Russian forces have once again struck the railway station in Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site, and a woman was injured. Also, due to the ongoing attacks by the Russian Federation, there is no electricity in the city and the region, reports UNN.

Details

The attack was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

The enemy has once again struck the railway station in Dnipro. A fire broke out there. A woman was injured. Medics are taking her to hospital

- said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In addition, DTEK reported that over the past day, Russian forces had once again attacked energy infrastructure, so emergency outage schedules are in effect in Dnipro and the region.

Dnipro and Dniprovskyi district: emergency outages have been introduced at Ukrenergo's command. Energy workers have been working for a second day, but it will not yet be possible to fully restore power supply. The situation is complicated by repeated attacks on energy equipment. We remind you that outage schedules do not apply during emergency outages 

- the post says.

According to available information, this night a fire broke out at equipment as a result of a strike by a "reactivated" [missile].

There is damage to Ukrenergo's main networks and to one of DTEK's facilities. Energy workers are already working; they are restoring power to the water utility as a priority

- the DTEK post says.

We remind you

Due to the Russian attack, more than 350,000 subscribers in Dnipro and nearby settlements were left without electricity. Water utilities switched to generators.

Alla Kiosak

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