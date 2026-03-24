Rubio to join G7 meeting in France to discuss war in Ukraine

On Friday, March 27, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with G7 foreign ministers at a summit in France. The main topics of the talks will be Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. This was reported by the US Department of State, according to UNN.

Details

On March 27, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Cerney-la-Ville, France, to advance key US interests at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Summit. - the report says.

It is noted that while in France, the Secretary of State will meet with foreign ministers of partner countries to discuss common security challenges and opportunities for cooperation.

Among the main topics will be the war between Russia and Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and threats to peace and stability around the world. - added the State Department.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the Trump administration continues to pressure Moscow and sell weapons to Ukraine, and the US is the only one that can bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, and whether he believes that US President Donald Trump's patience in this is limitless - no.