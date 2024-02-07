Rise in price of Schengen visas: the cost of a visa will increase to 90 euros, and related fees from visa agencies will also increase

In 2024, Schengen visas for citizens of non-EU countries who do not enjoy the 90-day visa-free regime between the EU and the Schengen area will become more expensive. This was reported by euronews, according to UNN.

The European Commission has submitted a proposal to increase the basic Schengen visa fee in 2024. If adopted, the cost of a visa will increase by 12% from 80 to 90 euros for adults and from 40 to 45 euros for children.

The EU also plans to further increase fees for countries that demonstrate "insufficient cooperation on readmission," which means accepting persons expelled from EU member states for re-entry. For countries that have not demonstrated cooperation in the field of readmission, the cost will increase from 120 to 135 euros and from 160 to 180 euros.

In addition, the Commission proposed to allow external Schengen visa providers to increase their fees in line with the changes. The maximum amount that can be charged by external providers, such as visa agencies that collect Schengen visa applications on behalf of EU Member States, is usually half the standard fee. The Commission proposes to increase this amount from 40 to 45 euros.

In contrast, the fee for extending a Schengen visa will remain fixed at 30 euros.

The Commission emphasized that the proposed price increase was caused by the rising inflation rate in the EU. The cost of Schengen visas is reviewed every three years.

The EU has also announced plans to introduce a Schengen visa that will be issued only through digital technology, which was discussed in 2022. Travelers will be able to apply online regardless of the country they plan to visit. The digital version will replace the current system of stickers in passports. The European Commission says it hopes to have the digital platform in place by 2028.

If the EU implements the changes, they will come into force 20 days after their publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Schengen visas are required for non-EU nationals who do not benefit from the 90-day visa-free regime between the EU and the Schengen area.

