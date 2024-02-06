ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Politico: EU may restrict movement of russian diplomats in Schengen area

Politico: EU may restrict movement of russian diplomats in Schengen area

Kyiv  •  UNN

The EU may restrict the travel of russian diplomats outside the country in which they are accredited as part of new sanctions against russia, which are being discussed on the eve of the anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union may restrict the travel of russian diplomats to the country in which they are accredited, and thus ban them from traveling to other Schengen countries. This was reported by Politico with reference to its own sources, UNN wrote.

Details

According to diplomatic sources familiar with the plan, this proposal is included in the 13th package of European sanctions against russia.

This proposal is a long-standing request of the Czech Republic, which last year insisted on ending the freedom of movement of russian diplomats. In particular, the Czech government insisted that russian diplomats be issued special visas and residence permits.

Journalist: 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be the weakest of all04.02.24, 21:03 • 114244 views

Addendum

The publication notes that it will be difficult to implement such an idea, as most travel within the Schengen area is often not controlled.

At the same time, it is known that Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky proposed last year to insist on biometric passports for diplomats.

Recall

European Union leaders are discussing a new package of sanctions against russia to be adopted by February 24, the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

