Politico: EU may restrict movement of russian diplomats in Schengen area

The European Union may restrict the travel of russian diplomats to the country in which they are accredited, and thus ban them from traveling to other Schengen countries. This was reported by Politico with reference to its own sources, UNN wrote.

According to diplomatic sources familiar with the plan, this proposal is included in the 13th package of European sanctions against russia.

This proposal is a long-standing request of the Czech Republic, which last year insisted on ending the freedom of movement of russian diplomats. In particular, the Czech government insisted that russian diplomats be issued special visas and residence permits.

The publication notes that it will be difficult to implement such an idea, as most travel within the Schengen area is often not controlled.

At the same time, it is known that Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky proposed last year to insist on biometric passports for diplomats.

European Union leaders are discussing a new package of sanctions against russia to be adopted by February 24, the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine