Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia staged a provocation in Donetsk to blame Kyiv for violating the 'Easter truce' - CCD under the NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Russia staged a provocation in Donetsk with the aim of accusing Ukraine of violating the "Easter truce". In reality, however, the Kremlin itself does not adhere to it, having carried out hundreds of shellings and dozens of assaults in the first hours.

Russia staged a provocation in Donetsk to accuse Ukraine of violating the so-called "Easter truce" announced by Putin. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

The Russians staged a provocation in Donetsk to accuse Ukraine of violating the "Easter truce" they announced. In fact, the Russians themselves do not adhere to their so-called truce, continuing assaults and shelling.

- the statement reads.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in the first six hours after Russia announced the "Easter truce," there were 387 shellings and 19 assault actions by the Russian army. The Russians used drones 290 times.

In addition, it is reported that on various sectors of the front, there have already been 59 Russian shellings and 5 assault actions by Russian units.

The purpose of such disinformation is to accuse Ukraine of unwillingness to move towards peace and to create an image of Putin as a supposed peacemaker. Ukraine, under such conditions, acts and will act only mirror-like, the President of Ukraine noted.

- informs the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council.

State Border Guard Service on Putin's statements regarding the "truce": a farce, because they do not observe it20.04.25, 14:32 • 1690 views

Context

The Russian propaganda information agency TASS claimed that during the "truce," the AFU allegedly struck Donetsk.

In reality, Russia itself is violating its declaration of the "Easter truce."

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on Sunday, April 20, starting from 10 am, there has been an increase in the number of Russian shellings of Ukraine despite the statements of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about an "Easter truce." Ukraine records every violation by the Russian Federation and is ready to provide relevant information to partners.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter truce," announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, is unlikely to last, given that the Russians conducted offensive operations and shelling along the front line in the very first hours.

