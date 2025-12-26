Renaming "kopiika" to "shah": 602 amendments submitted to a bill of a few paragraphs - MP

The bill on renaming the "kopeck" to "shah", which is only a few paragraphs long, received 602 amendments for the second reading, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the financial committee on Telegram, UNN reports.

As Zheleznyak noted, "tomorrow (December 17 - ed.) this unstoppable change will be considered in the Rada at a meeting." "More precisely, the amendments, and the law itself on January 13," the MP said.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading (as a basis) a bill on the de-Sovietization of the name of Ukraine's small coin. It is about the "kopeck", which is planned to be renamed to "shah".