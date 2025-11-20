"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in Washington

Massive protests called "Regime Removal" started in Washington on Thursday, November 20. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

It is noted that during the rallies, thousands of Americans are demanding the impeachment and removal from office of US President Donald Trump.

The action takes place... against the backdrop of growing dissatisfaction with the administration. Last month, more than 7 million Americans participated in "No Kings" marches after a historically long government shutdown. Unlike other nationwide protests, "Regime Removal" will take place under the president's windows - the publication writes.

It is also indicated that a kick-off rally took place on Thursday, after which activists went on a "record impeachment lobbying." House Representative Al Green, known for his criticism of Trump, joined the march.

On Friday, organizers will hold training sessions for lobbyists, a veterans' rally, and a comedy night with stand-up. The main rally near the Lincoln Memorial is scheduled for Saturday, featuring performances by Dropkick Murphys and Earth to Eve.

"We'll have fun, but it's not for fun. We want to change the trajectory of events in the country. There must be so many of us that we cannot be ignored," the organizers noted.

In October, the US was swept by mass protests - thousands of people took to the streets as part of the "No Kings" action against the administration of President Donald Trump.

"No Kings" protests in the USA: Vance mocked participants by publishing a video with Trump as a king