"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in Washington

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
04:11 AM • 3512 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 23937 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 41289 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 34670 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 46761 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 24105 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 17750 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 16978 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 17045 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22551 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.8m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Death toll in Ternopil rises to 26, including three children - policeVideoNovember 19, 07:02 PM • 4336 views
Italy's Supreme Court allows extradition of Ukrainian suspected of Nord Stream sabotageNovember 19, 09:40 PM • 4786 views
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possibleNovember 19, 09:59 PM • 9478 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideo10:53 PM • 6130 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideo12:33 AM • 4204 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 46767 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 30064 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 38886 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 49064 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 48772 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million11:28 PM • 3202 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 38702 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 37187 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 38175 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54243 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Massive "Remove the Regime" protests have begun in Washington, where thousands of Americans are demanding the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The actions will last several days, with the main rally taking place near the Lincoln Memorial.

"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in Washington

Massive protests called "Regime Removal" started in Washington on Thursday, November 20. Axios reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the rallies, thousands of Americans are demanding the impeachment and removal from office of US President Donald Trump.

The action takes place... against the backdrop of growing dissatisfaction with the administration. Last month, more than 7 million Americans participated in "No Kings" marches after a historically long government shutdown. Unlike other nationwide protests, "Regime Removal" will take place under the president's windows

- the publication writes.

It is also indicated that a kick-off rally took place on Thursday, after which activists went on a "record impeachment lobbying." House Representative Al Green, known for his criticism of Trump, joined the march.

On Friday, organizers will hold training sessions for lobbyists, a veterans' rally, and a comedy night with stand-up. The main rally near the Lincoln Memorial is scheduled for Saturday, featuring performances by Dropkick Murphys and Earth to Eve. 

"We'll have fun, but it's not for fun. We want to change the trajectory of events in the country. There must be so many of us that we cannot be ignored," the organizers noted.

Recall

In October, the US was swept by mass protests - thousands of people took to the streets as part of the "No Kings" action against the administration of President Donald Trump.

"No Kings" protests in the USA: Vance mocked participants by publishing a video with Trump as a king19.10.25, 02:37 • 5883 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States