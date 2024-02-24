Registration dates for the National Multidisciplinary Test 2024 have been announced in Ukraine

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has set key dates for the National Multisubject Test (NMT) for 2024.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, UNN reports.

Details

The main testing sessions will start on May 14 and last until June 25, while additional sessions are scheduled for July 11-19.

There are two registration periods for participants: the main one, which will run from March 14 to April 11, and an additional one, which will take place from May 10 to 15.

Participants who registered before April 15 will have until May 19 to make changes to their data, such as the choice of subject or the location of the test.

The additional registration period is intended for those who were unable to register during the main period or were denied registration.

Starting May 8, registered participants of the main sessions will be able to download invitations with information about the date, time and place of the test, while participants of the additional sessions will learn about their tests on July 8.

Add

The results of the main sessions will be published by July 2, and the results of the additional sessions by July 26 in the participants' personal accounts on a scale of 100-200 points.