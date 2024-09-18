Rains with thunderstorms and up to 24° C: weather forecast for today

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109786 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184399 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146564 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148420 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141000 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190872 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112246 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180508 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104919 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 54025 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 43738 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 71715 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 44997 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 40812 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184399 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190872 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207630 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196222 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146461 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150358 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141466 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158083 views
Rains with thunderstorms and up to 24° C: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15215 views

On September 18, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, except in the northeast. The temperature at night will be 8-17°, during the day 19-24°. Northeast wind with gusts up to 15-20 m/s in the southern and eastern regions.

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine today, except in the northeast. The temperature during the day is 19-24°, windy in some places. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 18, there will be no precipitation at night, only in the southeast, and in the daytime in Ukraine, except for the northeast, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms in some places.

The wind is mainly northeast, 7-12 m/s, in the southern, eastern, and in the afternoon and in Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions gusts of 15-20 m/s.    

Temperatures at night are 12-17°, in the western regions 8-13°; during the day 19-24°, in the highlands of the Carpathians 13-18°.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation at night, light short-term rain in some places in the region during the day. Northeast wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 19-24°; in Kyiv at night 14-16°, during the day 21-23°.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising