Rains with thunderstorms and up to 24° C: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine today, except in the northeast. The temperature during the day is 19-24°, windy in some places. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 18, there will be no precipitation at night, only in the southeast, and in the daytime in Ukraine, except for the northeast, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms in some places.

The wind is mainly northeast, 7-12 m/s, in the southern, eastern, and in the afternoon and in Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Temperatures at night are 12-17°, in the western regions 8-13°; during the day 19-24°, in the highlands of the Carpathians 13-18°.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation at night, light short-term rain in some places in the region during the day. Northeast wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 19-24°; in Kyiv at night 14-16°, during the day 21-23°.