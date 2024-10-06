Rains and moderate clouds: weather forecasters told about the weather on October 7

The new week in Ukraine will start with cloudy and cool weather. Tomorrow, precipitation is expected almost throughout the country. This was stated by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Forecasters promise that on Monday it will be cloudy with clearings throughout Ukraine.

Weather forecast in Ukraine for October 7. Rains, in the southern, central, Chernihiv and Sumy regions in some places significant rains, thunderstorms, in the western and eastern regions light rain - Ukrhydrometcenter says.

Winds are expected to be mostly westerly, southerly in the eastern regions, 7-12 m/s.

Temperatures in the western, most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions are 7-12° at night and 11-16° during the day.

In the rest of the country, it will be 12-17° at night, 16-21° during the day, and 22-27° in the eastern regions.

On Monday in Kyiv region, the weather forecast is cloudy with clearings and rain. The temperature at night will be 7-12°, during the day 11-16°, in Kyiv at night around 10°, during the day 12-14°.