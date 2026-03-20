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Putin's former translator appointed OSCE observer for Hungarian elections - human rights activists called for a change in the delegation's composition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Human rights activists demand the removal of Russian Daria Boyarskaya from the OSCE mission due to risks. The organization refused to dismiss the advisor despite her past in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Putin's former translator appointed OSCE observer for Hungarian elections - human rights activists called for a change in the delegation's composition

Human rights activists have called on the OSCE to change the composition of the delegation observing the elections in Hungary. The delegation includes Russian Daria Boyarskaya, who is under sanctions and was a former translator for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

The HHC group requested that Putin's former translator be relieved of her duties related to the elections in Hungary to ensure an atmosphere of trust and confidentiality.

- the organization stated.

According to the organization's website, Boyarskaya, a senior advisor to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), "assists in the preparation and accompanies official visits of OSCE PA representatives, and also provides support to election observation missions."

It is noted that she previously worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly spokesperson Nat Perry, in an email response to a Reuters inquiry, stated that concerns about Boyarskaya's participation were "unfounded" and that the organization had no plans to exclude her from the mission.

Ms. Boyarskaya is a professional international civil servant who is bound by the OSCE PA Staff Regulations and Code of Conduct, which include requirements for confidentiality and safeguards against undue influence from national governments, and there is no reason to believe that any of these rules have been violated.

- Perry noted.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that a large-scale Russian disinformation operation targeting representatives of the Hungarian community in Ukraine demonstrates the extent of Russian interference in the Hungarian elections on Viktor Orban's side.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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