Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 4924 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 11667 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 14576 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 20268 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 18744 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 17346 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22039 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 28381 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 22982 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
Putin gave FSB carte blanche to suppress dissent before elections - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

On February 24, at the FSB board meeting, Vladimir Putin gave the security apparatus carte blanche to suppress dissent before the Duma elections. The FSB was tasked with ensuring the "sovereignty" of the electoral process.

Putin gave FSB carte blanche to suppress dissent before elections - intelligence

On February 24, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the FSB board meeting, which, translated from Kremlin language to human language, means: the security apparatus received a carte blanche to suppress any dissent ahead of the Duma elections in September. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by intelligence, formally it was about internal security, countering terrorism, and the machinations of Ukrainian special services. However, the central episode was that Putin personally tasked the FSB with ensuring the "sovereignty" of the electoral process in the upcoming elections – a euphemism for a system in which the result is known before voting begins.

Putin traditionally attributed the increase in "terrorist-related crimes" to Kyiv and its "foreign handlers" – a formulation so universal that it covers any inconvenient incident on the territory of the Russian Federation. On this foundation, he announced the expansion of the agency's powers and the deepening of its coordination with the Ministry of Defense, Rosgvardia, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs – that is, the merging of all instruments of coercion into a single fist.

- the report says.

Russia classified data on income, poverty, and public sector salaries - intelligence

Separately, cyber threats, sanctions pressure, and the misuse of state defense order funds were mentioned – a set that eloquently speaks about the state of the country's economy, which has been financing its own exhaustion for the fifth year.

The "fortress under siege" narrative, which Putin has been exploiting for two decades, was brought to its logical conclusion in this speech: an external enemy, an internal traitor, and elections that need to be "protected" – and first and foremost from the voters themselves, the intelligence service summarized.

Russia tightens control over mobile communications: SIM cards to be linked to IMEI, "children's" numbers to appear - intelligence

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World