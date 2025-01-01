Putin decided to change the language policy of the Russian Federation: new rules for foreigners and applicants

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has introduced changes to the language policy of the Russian Federation, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is reported that Putin has requested to submit to the State Duma of the Russian Federation by May 1, 2025, a draft law "On the Languages of the Peoples of the Russian Federation", which provides for the creation of a relevant state register.

In addition, on his instructions, a draft of the foundations of the state language policy of the Russian Federation should also be developed by June 1, 2025.

In particular, the introduction of a unified exam in the Russian language for foreign applicants entering Russian universities is envisaged. Such an implementation by May 1, 2025.

However, the exams will be taken not only by foreign students and applicants, but also by the children of migrants who will enter Russian schools.

