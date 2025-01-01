ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74735 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131528 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138868 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136725 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176049 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111601 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Putin decided to change the language policy of the Russian Federation: new rules for foreigners and applicants

Putin decided to change the language policy of the Russian Federation: new rules for foreigners and applicants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25572 views

Putin instructed to develop a draft of the foundations of the state language policy of the Russian Federation by June 2025. A single exam in the Russian language will be introduced for foreign applicants when entering universities.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has introduced changes to the language policy of the Russian Federation, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is reported that Putin has requested to submit to the State Duma of the Russian Federation by May 1, 2025, a draft law "On the Languages of the Peoples of the Russian Federation", which provides for the creation of a relevant state register.

In addition, on his instructions, a draft of the foundations of the state language policy of the Russian Federation should also be developed by June 1, 2025.

In particular, the introduction of a unified exam in the Russian language for foreign applicants entering Russian universities is envisaged. Such an implementation by May 1, 2025.

However, the exams will be taken not only by foreign students and applicants, but also by the children of migrants who will enter Russian schools.

Putin orders illegal migrants to leave russia by april 202530.12.24, 16:19 • 102797 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World

