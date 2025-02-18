Public Health Center on the flu and ARVI epidemic: 60% of the incidence is among children

From February 10 to February 16, 206 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded in Ukraine. 60% of the incidence is among children. In the Khmelnytsky region, the epidemic threshold is exceeded at a high level. This was announced by Deputy Director General of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health Oleksiy Danylenko during a briefing on Tuesday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As of today, we can say that the epidemic process is developing according to the classic scenario. If we talk about disease statistics for the current epidemic season, i.e. since September 30, then as of today, only about 2.5 million people have fallen ill. In the last epidemic season, we had even higher figures, meaning that as of today, we have a lower incidence rate than last year. Almost 16% less than in the last epidemic season - Danylenko said.

According to him, from February 10 to February 16, 206 thousand cases were recorded among the population.

"If we talk about the reporting week, we have information for the 7th week, that is, from February 10 to 16, then 206 thousand cases of diseases of our population were recorded during this week. During the reporting week, we have 60% of the incidence among children," said Danylenko.

He also reported on the situation with COVID-19.

"As for COVID-19, less than 18 thousand people have fallen ill since the beginning of the epidemic season. If we talk about the share of COVID-19 incidence in the total incidence of influenza and ARVI, this figure is less than 1%," Danylenko said.

He reminded that the COVID-19 vaccine is available in every region and is free of charge.

He also spoke about the situation with flu and ARVI in the regions.

The low-level epidemic threshold was exceeded in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, and Sumy regions. Exceedance of the medium-level epidemic threshold was recorded in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions. As of today, one region has exceeded the high level - Khmelnytsky - Danylenko said.

