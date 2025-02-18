Public Health Center on the flu and ARVI epidemic: 60% of the incidence is among children

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37989 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63091 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67398 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115546 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100651 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112867 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152177 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65082 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108855 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79198 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44592 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72006 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142937 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175333 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32286 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72006 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133859 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135737 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164063 views
Public Health Center on the flu and ARVI epidemic: 60% of the incidence is among children

Public Health Center on the flu and ARVI epidemic: 60% of the incidence is among children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23690 views

Over the past week, 206,000 people fell ill with influenza and ARVI in Ukraine, 60% of them children. Khmelnytsky region recorded the highest level of exceeding the epidemic threshold.

From February 10 to February 16, 206 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were recorded in Ukraine. 60% of the incidence is among children. In the Khmelnytsky region, the epidemic threshold is exceeded at a high level. This was announced by Deputy Director General of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health Oleksiy Danylenko during a briefing on Tuesday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As of today, we can say that the epidemic process is developing according to the classic scenario. If we talk about disease statistics for the current epidemic season, i.e. since September 30, then as of today, only about 2.5 million people have fallen ill. In the last epidemic season, we had even higher figures, meaning that as of today, we have a lower incidence rate than last year. Almost 16% less than in the last epidemic season

- Danylenko said.

According to him, from February 10 to February 16, 206 thousand cases were recorded among the population.

"If we talk about the reporting week, we have information for the 7th week, that is, from February 10 to 16, then 206 thousand cases of diseases of our population were recorded during this week. During the reporting week, we have 60% of the incidence among children," said Danylenko.

He also reported on the situation with COVID-19.

"As for COVID-19, less than 18 thousand people have fallen ill since the beginning of the epidemic season. If we talk about the share of COVID-19 incidence in the total incidence of influenza and ARVI, this figure is less than 1%," Danylenko said.

He reminded that the COVID-19 vaccine is available in every region and is free of charge.

He also spoke about the situation with flu and ARVI in the regions.

The low-level epidemic threshold was exceeded in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, and Sumy regions. Exceedance of the medium-level epidemic threshold was recorded in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions. As of today, one region has exceeded the high level - Khmelnytsky

- Danylenko said.

Five regions of Ukraine are on the verge of “local quarantine” due to SARS - Ministry of Health12.02.25, 14:22 • 105781 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

