Public display of Nazi symbols in Kyiv: police detained two men

In Kyiv, police detained two men for publicly displaying Nazi symbols – they turned out to be foreign citizens. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

The detainees were foreigners aged 25 and 27, respectively. According to law enforcement officers, they were wearing T-shirts with a swastika image – a symbol of Nazism, which is prohibited from public display in Ukraine.

In addition, one of them displayed a flag in the colors of the State Flag of Ukraine, but also with a swastika. During the search, other elements of symbolism were found and seized from them: clothing, a flag, and an arm patch with elements of the symbolism of the Nazi totalitarian regime.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – manufacturing, disseminating communist, Nazi symbols, and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes. The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Kyiv, in Pechersk, an unknown person publicly displayed Nazi symbols. A criminal proceeding has been opened on this fact, and information about this event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.