Public display of Nazi symbols in Kyiv: police detained two men

US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 25325 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 64561 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 78359 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 107839 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 115833 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 111058 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207146 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 68696 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85305 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138528 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump introduces new import duties for a number of countries starting August 1: who made the list
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - Axios
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayed
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207146 views
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Public display of Nazi symbols in Kyiv: police detained two men

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

In Kyiv, police detained two foreigners, aged 25 and 27, for publicly displaying Nazi symbols. Clothing, a flag, and a chevron with prohibited images were seized from them.

Public display of Nazi symbols in Kyiv: police detained two men

In Kyiv, police detained two men for publicly displaying Nazi symbols – they turned out to be foreign citizens. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

The detainees were foreigners aged 25 and 27, respectively. According to law enforcement officers, they were wearing T-shirts with a swastika image – a symbol of Nazism, which is prohibited from public display in Ukraine.

In addition, one of them displayed a flag in the colors of the State Flag of Ukraine, but also with a swastika. During the search, other elements of symbolism were found and seized from them: clothing, a flag, and an arm patch with elements of the symbolism of the Nazi totalitarian regime.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – manufacturing, disseminating communist, Nazi symbols, and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes. The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Kyiv, in Pechersk, an unknown person publicly displayed Nazi symbols. A criminal proceeding has been opened on this fact, and information about this event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
