Propagandist Diana Panchenko lost her YouTube channel - Center for Countering Disinformation

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
07:25 PM • 1908 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
04:57 PM • 12768 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 21879 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 25450 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 30895 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 67908 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 71282 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 134707 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 62296 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 112735 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0.8m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 67770 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 39248 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - reportAugust 13, 01:12 PM • 37218 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 17393 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 13816 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 134707 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 112735 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 106203 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 117275 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 89052 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 17439 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 39311 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 92054 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 108939 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 44890 views
Actual
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

Propagandist Diana Panchenko lost her YouTube channel - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Diana Panchenko, a pro-Russian propagandist, lost her YouTube channel due to a request from the Center for Countering Disinformation. The CCD promises that any new channel Panchenko creates will also be unavailable in Ukraine.

Propagandist Diana Panchenko lost her YouTube channel - Center for Countering Disinformation

Pro-Russian propagandist Diana Panchenko lost her YouTube channel due to a request from the Center for Countering Disinformation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the CCD's Telegram page.

We congratulate propagandist Diana Panchenko on the loss of her YouTube channel. We will reveal a secret: after an old request from the CCD, any new channel of Panchenko will eventually become unavailable in Ukraine. And given her destructive activities, channels will also cease to exist in principle 

- stated in the message.

The CCD emphasized that the same fate awaits other sanctioned propagandists whose channels are unavailable in Ukraine.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, prisoner exchanges, and spread fakes about the loss of Ukraine's sovereignty.

The Kremlin actively refers to Russian narratives about historical claims to Alaska ahead of the announced meeting between Trump and Putin. Russian officials and media have repeatedly stated the need to return Alaska to Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Alaska
Ukraine