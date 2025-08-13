Pro-Russian propagandist Diana Panchenko lost her YouTube channel due to a request from the Center for Countering Disinformation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the CCD's Telegram page.

We congratulate propagandist Diana Panchenko on the loss of her YouTube channel. We will reveal a secret: after an old request from the CCD, any new channel of Panchenko will eventually become unavailable in Ukraine. And given her destructive activities, channels will also cease to exist in principle - stated in the message.

The CCD emphasized that the same fate awaits other sanctioned propagandists whose channels are unavailable in Ukraine.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, prisoner exchanges, and spread fakes about the loss of Ukraine's sovereignty.

The Kremlin actively refers to Russian narratives about historical claims to Alaska ahead of the announced meeting between Trump and Putin. Russian officials and media have repeatedly stated the need to return Alaska to Russia.