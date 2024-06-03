Prepared a missile strike on the Nikolaev CHPP: the agent of the Russian Federation was sentenced to 15 years in prison

the Russian agent who prepared a missile strike on the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region was sentenced to 15 years in prison. About it UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, among the main targets of the enemy was a thermal power plant, which provides heating to almost half of residential buildings and industrial enterprises in Nikolaev.

To clarify information about the geolocation and technological capacity of the CHPP, the man photographed the perimeter of the power facility.

SBU officers detained him in September 2022.

As the investigation established, the convict is a 74-year-old resident of Nikolaev, an ideological supporter of the Kremlin regime, whom the invaders remotely recruited in the summer of 2022. For cooperation in favor of the Russian Federation, the traitor was promised a monetary "reward" and a loyal attitude of the rashists in the event of a seizure of the region.

According to the materials of the Security Service, the court sentenced the attacker to 15 years in prison.

He was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

