Russian agent preparing to seize Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region: detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was tracking the locations of Ukrainian troops defending Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Most of all, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of the combat positions of artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which kept the occupiers' assault groups under fire control. The Nazis needed the intelligence to prepare combat operations aimed at capturing the city and further advancing in the Kurakhiv direction, - the statement said.

Details

To identify the locations of the Defense Forces, the Russian secret service engaged its agent, a local handyman. Under the guise of performing auxiliary work, he walked around the community, where he secretly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

After the reconnaissance raids, the suspect returned home to "report" to the occupiers via an anonymous chat in the messenger. The SBU timely exposed the enemy's plans, detained the informant and took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.

According to the investigation, the defendant was in direct contact with a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU). The SBU has already identified him.

It was established that Russian military intelligence remotely recruited the man because of his pro-Kremlin views, which he spread among his friends.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Russian informant detained for spying on Ukrainian Defense Forces in the hottest spots of Donetsk region