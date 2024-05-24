Russian informant detained for spying on Ukrainian Defense Forces in the hottest spots of Donetsk region

The SBU has detained another Russian informant who spied on the Ukrainian Armed Forces units fighting in the hottest spots of Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

According to the SBU, the offender was tracking the geolocation of the Defense Forces near the hottest spots on the eastern front. He was trying to identify strongholds and firing positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions.

The enemy hoped to use this data to fire on Ukrainian positions with missile weapons - the SBU said.

Due to the fact that the SBU received information about the occupiers' plans in advance, additional measures were taken to secure the base points of Ukrainian troops. The law enforcers then detained the enemy accomplice in his own home.

According to the investigation, he was a local resident who remotely cooperated with Russian intelligence through his friend in Russia. They used an anonymous chat in one of the social networks to communicate with each other.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

