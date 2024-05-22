Prepared the capture of Volchansk in Kharkiv region: an informant of the Russian GRU was detained

The security service thwarted new attempts by Russian military intelligence to obtain strategically important information about the Defense Forces in the north of Kharkiv region, detaining a GRU informant. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Most of all, the enemy was interested in the geolocation of heavy artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which keeps under fire control assault groups of invaders trying to capture Volchansk. To get the intelligence, the Russian special service attracted its informant – a local entrepreneur.

Under the guise of solving commercial issues, he toured the frontline area, where he secretly recorded the coordinates of Ukrainian troops.

Also, the person involved "in the dark" used his colleagues and acquaintances, from whom he found out the "necessary" information during everyday conversations. In the future, the attacker summarized the information received and dictated it in voice messages for Russian intelligence.

Reporting" to the invaders, their accomplice described in detail the location of the Ukrainian defenders with reference to local landmarks. The aggressor planned to use the received intelligence to prepare air and missile strikes, - the message says.

However, the SBU officers exposed the Russian informant in advance and detained him. The Security Service also carried out additional measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Based on the evidence obtained, the SBU investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if it is possible to identify them on the ground). The attacker is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

