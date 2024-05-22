Prepared the capture of Volchansk in Kharkiv region: an informant of the Russian GRU was detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Prepared the capture of Volchansk in Kharkiv region: an informant of the Russian GRU was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16688 views

The SBU detained an informant of the Russian GRU, who was collecting intelligence about the location of Ukrainian artillery units near Volchansk in the Kharkiv region to help Russian troops capture the city.

The security service thwarted new attempts by Russian military intelligence to obtain strategically important information about the Defense Forces in the north of Kharkiv region, detaining a GRU informant. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

Most of all, the enemy was interested in the geolocation of heavy artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which keeps under fire control assault groups of invaders trying to capture Volchansk. To get the intelligence, the Russian special service attracted its informant – a local entrepreneur.

Under the guise of solving commercial issues, he toured the frontline area, where he secretly recorded the coordinates of Ukrainian troops.

Also, the person involved "in the dark" used his colleagues and acquaintances, from whom he found out the "necessary" information during everyday conversations. In the future, the attacker summarized the information received and dictated it in voice messages for Russian intelligence.

Reporting" to the invaders, their accomplice described in detail the location of the Ukrainian defenders with reference to local landmarks. The aggressor planned to use the received intelligence to prepare air and missile strikes,

- the message says.

However, the SBU officers exposed the Russian informant in advance and detained him. The Security Service also carried out additional measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Image

Based on the evidence obtained, the SBU investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if it is possible to identify them on the ground). The attacker is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Two traitors who were preparing missile attacks on the bases of the GUR special forces in Kharkiv region were sentenced to 15 years in prison5/20/24, 4:51 PM • 17478 views

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising